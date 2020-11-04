X

Turner, Benjamin

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

TURNER, Jr., Benjamin Leonard "Ben"

Benjamin "Ben" Leonard Turner, Jr., age 76, of Griffin passed away November 2, 2020. He was born in Selma, Alabama on May 19, 1944 to the late Benjamin L. Turner, Sr. and Margaret Louise Turner. Ben was a car salesman for Fayette Imports. He graduated from Therrell High School in Atlanta. Ben is survived by his son, Brian (Mindy) Turner of Griffin, his grandson, Harrison Turner of Griffin, his sister, Connie (Bee) Huddleston of Brooks, his brother, Tim Turner of Smyrna, and nieces, nephew, and cousins. The family arranged for a cremation service and there will be a private memorial at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service

180 N Jeff Davis Dr.

Fayetteville, GA

30214

http://www.mowells.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.