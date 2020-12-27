TUOHY, Patrick Sullivan



On December 18, 2020, Patrick Sullivan Tuohy of Snelville, GA died after an extended illness. Patrick was born February 24, 1949 in New York City, to Patrick Joseph and Mary Rose Sullivan Tuohy. He moved with his family to Atlanta, GA in 1965. A U.S. Army veteran from 1969 to 1971, Patrick served in Korea on the DMZ. Graduating from the University of Georgia School of Journalism in 1975, Patrick went on to a career with the City of Atlanta Bureau of Buildings.



Patrick developed a love for music and mastered the guitar in his early teens. While at Sandy Springs High School, Patrick was in several rock n' roll bands, most notably "The Out of Sights," playing local gigs. Patrick was known fir his steady rhythym electric guitar work and complex solos on his beloved Gibson Les Paul, as well as his burning slide guitar runs on his Fender Telecaster. Always ready for a jam session, Patrick was adept across numerous musical genres, but especially Blues, Southern Rock, and Avant-Garde stylings. He continued to play throughout his life, even entertaining fellow patients while recuperating from illness in the final years of his life.



Patrick had a wicked sense of humor and he he employed it in bylines in his high school paper in his byline "Bamooda Shorts." He also write for "The Red and Black" while at UGA. He always had his own unique perspective on all topics and he never shied away from any discussion.



Patrick was a great lover of nature and had a special affinity for all animals, even the less popular ones. He was fond of picking up snakes and insects and often shared his prodigious knowledge of them while holding them up for inspection. Dull moments were rare when hiking with Pat.



A pitcher in a youth league in his hometown of Caldwell, NJ, Patrick maintained a love of sports throughout his life and shared loyalty and fervor for the Atlanta Braves & Falcons with his family. Pat and Mary, both UGA graduates, shared a special fanaticism for their beloved Georgia Bulldogs.



Patrick is survived by his decoted wife Mary Hennessy, their two childrem Molly and Joseph, and brothers Michael, Peter, Brendan, and Paul.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



If you wish to make a donation in Patrick's memory, it may be given to the Georgia Conservancy, 230 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1250, Atlanta, GA 3030.

