TUNSTALL, Charles Lee



Mr. Charles Lee Tunstall of Atlanta entered into rest December 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be PRIVATE on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Services will be streamed. He is survived by his wife, Marian Tunstall; children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing today 1 – 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



