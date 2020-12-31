X

Tunstall, Charles

TUNSTALL, Charles Lee

Mr. Charles Lee Tunstall of Atlanta entered into rest December 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be PRIVATE on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Services will be streamed. He is survived by his wife, Marian Tunstall; children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing today 1 – 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com




