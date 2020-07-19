TUNNO, Dean Dunwoody Dean Dunwody Tunno peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of July 13, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born in Savannah, GA, on December 14, 1929, to Wyckliffe Champneys Tunno and Daisy Dunwody Tunno, who were both descended from early families of coastal Georgia. Dean loved the city of his birth, attended Chatham County public schools, and graduated from Savannah High School in 1947. He was a Boy Scout and attained the rank of Eagle. He attended Armstrong Junior College, which later became Armstrong State University, and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta in 1951 with a degree in Business Administration. He was a loyal member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and was accepted in the aviation cadet program. After receiving his wings, he was assigned to Cecil Field in Jacksonville, FL, as a fighter pilot. Piloting the McDonnell Douglas F2H-2 Banshee, he served aboard the aircraft carriers USS Bennington, USS Tarawa, and completed a six-months cruise on the USS Randolph. He was based in Port Lyautey, Morocco, and flew peacetime missions in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. After completing his military service in 1956, he began his career with Delta Airlines, rising to the rank of international Captain, flying the big jets to Europe. During his career, he flew the Convair 440, Douglas DC-9, Boeing 727, and the Lockheed L-1011. He served as a line check airman on the Boeing 727 and the Lockheed L1011. He retired on January 1, 1990, after 34 years of service. After retirement, he was retained by Delta as an interviewer for prospective new hires. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling to destinations all over the world with his wife Mary Lane, and playing many rounds of golf near his mountain home in Clarkesville, GA, where he was a member of the Orchard Golf Club. He was a longtime member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Board and as an Usher Team leader. He was a faithful member and past President of the Timothy Sunday School class. Dean was known for his loyalty to his friends, his generosity, and his wide, friendly smile. He loved his family, his friends, and his church, and cherished his Low Country heritage. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lane Martin Tunno of Atlanta, his daughters Jane Murphey Tunno of Atlanta, and Susanne Tunno Slocum, her husband Robert Slocum, and his grandson, Dean Daniell Slocum of Johns Creek. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Laura Lane Martin and John Hampton Martin and his fiance Marisel Jones of Buford, GA. He was predeceased by his older brother, Wykliffe Champeys Tunno, Jr., of Haines City, FL. Because of the pandemic, services are planned for a later date at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, with interment of ashes in Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah. Memorial contributions may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30305, to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1365-C Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30322, or to a charity of your choice.



