Tuner, Marcus

TUNER, Jr., Marcus Nelson



Marcus Nelson Turner, Jr., age 83 of Smyrna, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 21, 2022. A Smyrna native, Mark attended Campbell High School, served in the Air Force and with his father, owned M N Turner Eggs for many years, including traveling to Europe to represent the USA Egg Business in 1969. Mark married the love of his life on December 11, 1960, exactly six months after their first date at the Varsity. So many local residents, businesses, doctors and nurses have heard him tell their love story, and show them the picture of his "Beauty Queen". He fought a very long battle with an ailing heart and his family will be forever grateful to the many doctors that treated him, and especially to Dr. Samady, that gave him the "extended warranty" for the past thirteen years. He never met a stranger and was always ready with a joke and a story about their dog Winston. His family will deeply miss their beloved Papa Mark.



Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Nelson Turner, Sr., and Ollie Pruitt Turner, wife Elnora Sivils Turner, sisters Ruby Turner, Mildred Westbrook, Regina Howard, and brother Randy Turner. Surviving are his daughters Leslie Turner Davis (Jorge Colombo) of Suwanee, Robin Turner Jackson (Bill) of Villa Rica, son Marcus Turner, III (Denise) of Woodstock, sisters Wilma Boling of Powder Springs, Marie Bishop of Cave Spring, Carolyn Glaze (Reggie) of Calhoun, Jan Davis (Kayward) of Smyrna, brother-in-law Dr. Jimmy Sivils of Albuquerque, four grandchildren, Jessica Brown (Josh), Amé Blanchard (Daniel), Christin Taylor (Seth), Madison Jackson; three great-grandchildren Braiden, Bentley and Hope; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, with Rev. Thomas Long officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM, Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



