TULLY, Tudie "Cecile"



Mrs. Tudie "Cecile" Tully of Fairburn, GA passed away March 2, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Tully; children, David Tully and his wife, Lynn, Christa Tully Wicks and her husband, Robert; adored grandchildren, Liam Tully and his wife, Madison, Frederic Tully, Haylee Wicks, and Xavier Tully; sister-in-law, Pat Siry; and uncle, Bill Smith. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3 o'clock, at Peachtree City Christian Church with Dr. George Dillard officiating.



