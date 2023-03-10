X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tully, Tudie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TULLY, Tudie "Cecile"

Mrs. Tudie "Cecile" Tully of Fairburn, GA passed away March 2, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Tully; children, David Tully and his wife, Lynn, Christa Tully Wicks and her husband, Robert; adored grandchildren, Liam Tully and his wife, Madison, Frederic Tully, Haylee Wicks, and Xavier Tully; sister-in-law, Pat Siry; and uncle, Bill Smith. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3 o'clock, at Peachtree City Christian Church with Dr. George Dillard officiating.

To leave condolences www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons13h ago

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
6h ago

Credit: AP

Grizzlies tried to address Morant's actions before gun video
7h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Critics say MARTA’s Five Points renovation plan falls short
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Bowens, Meshon
2h ago
Brown, Willie
2h ago
Chillous, Willie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
6h ago
Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top