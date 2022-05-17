TUGGLE, Lenore



Lenore Tuggle, a native Atlantan and longtime Dunwoody resident, died of natural causes Saturday, May 14, 2022. She was 95. The daughter of Gladys and Willard "Cotton" Cottongim, she was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John B Tuggle, Sr.



As a young girl she spent her summers at Interlochen Music Camp learning to play violin and used those skills to play in the Atlanta Youth Orchestra. Her mother had asked her which instrument she wanted to play to which she replied the accordion. Thinking that was not at all appropriate for a young lady to play, her mother responded," So, the violin it is!"



Lenore attended Girls High and UGA where she earned a degree in business. Using what she had learned, she worked for the family business, C&H Air Conditioning & Fan Co., as the Director of Purchasing. Two of her favorite pastimes were photography and working puzzles of all types. She always loved dogs and cherished each of her Dachshunds over the years.



She is survived by her sons, John B Tuggle Jr. and Thomas A. Tuggle. Lenore was a longtime member of St. Luke's Presbyterian Church.



Visitation is scheduled Tuesday, May 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Patterson's Arlington Chapel. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 18 at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park. If you would like to honor her memory, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.



