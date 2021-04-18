TUCKER, Susan



1945-2021



Susan Elizabeth Tucker passed away on April 8, 2021. Daughter of the late Atlantan Charles J. Tucker, Jr. and Betty Anne McKenzie Tucker, she was born in Pensacola, FL but lived her entire life in Atlanta. A graduate of The Westminster Schools, she received a B.A. Degree in French from Sweet Briar College in Virginia and studied at the Ecole du Louvre in Paris for one year. She was the owner of Tucker & Associates, Inc., Public Relations and Advertising, which she founded in 1974 and whose clients became dear friends.



Ms. Tucker was Chairman of the Board of MOCA GA (Museum of Contemporary Art, GA) and served on the Boards of Directors of the Forward Arts Foundation, Blérancourt Museum of French-American History, French Heritage Society Atlanta Chapter, national Board of Friends of Vieilles Maisons Françaises, Georgia Committee of National Museum of Women in the Arts, and Michael C. Carlos Museum. She was a past President of the French-American Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman of the Belgian-American Chamber and Chairman of the French Heritage Society Atlanta Chapter. She chaired the first gala opening a major exhibition at the High Museum of Art, "Fantasia de Matisse," and chaired the Atlanta History Center's Swan House Ball. She was a lifelong communicant of the Cathedral of Saint Philip.



Ms. Tucker is survived by her cherished friends and cousin Bond Almand and his wife Virginia, many treasured friends, and her beloved cat Carlotta.



A private interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, with a celebration of life at a later time when conditions permit. At Ms. Tucker's request, donations may be made in her memory to the Atlanta Humane Society, atlantahumane.org/donate; or to a charity of one's choice.



