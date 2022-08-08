ajc logo
X

Tucker, Rose

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TUCKER, Rose M.

A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rose M. Tucker of Austell, GA will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 2h ago
Grady EMS workers file unfair labor charges; hospital disputes complaints
16h ago
2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting young victims
12h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
3h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
3h ago
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Atlanta park
1h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top