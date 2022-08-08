TUCKER, Rose M.
A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Rose M. Tucker of Austell, GA will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
