Tucker, Marion

TUCKER (CARLSON), Marion



Marion Carlson Tucker, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away on May 19, 2021. She was 94 years old. Marion was born on October 14, 1926, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Swedish immigrants Albert and Elsa (Kellstrand) Carlson.



After attending Rockford College, Marion determined that she would explore the world, and in 1947, on her 21st birthday, she signed on as a flight attendant with up-and-coming Delta Airlines. Her strength of character and keen wit made her a perfect addition to the Delta flight attendant corps. She moved to Atlanta, which became her base of operations. Marion would enjoy six years with the airline and loved to tell exciting stories about flights with Bear Bryant and the Kentucky Wildcats, or Bobby Dodd and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets among the passengers. On the occasion of her 90th birthday, Marion and her family visited the Delta Flight Museum at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. There they toured a vintage DC-3 aircraft, a mainstay of Marion's Delta experience, and shared with the museum curators her original Delta uniform that she still kept in her closet.



In those early days of air travel, flight attendants were not permitted to continue work if they married. So, in 1953 Marion gave up her flying career to marry Dr. Robert P. Tucker, Jr., a noted Atlanta physician. The Tuckers then set about raising a family. Marion was deeply involved with her children's education, volunteering her time and energies at their school, Woodward Academy. A gifted soprano, she sang for many years in her church choir and with various Atlanta choruses, including with Robert Shaw and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. She loved symphonic music and routinely had classical works playing in the background in her home.



As her children grew older, Marion often assisted with running the business office of her husband's busy medical practice. A fine cook, she would often prepare delicious Sunday meals for her children and grandchildren. Marion enjoyed playing bridge and reading, and savored the challenge of a difficult crossword puzzle. Her beautiful smile would brighten any room, and her laugh was infectious. She was well known for her sparkling personality, her deep kindness, and her genuine concern for others.



Marion was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert P. Tucker, Jr., her sister, June Johnson, and brother, Roger Carlson. She is survived by her children, Robert P. Tucker, III, Suzanne Tucker Plybon and husband Bill, and Richard K. Tucker and wife Kerry, and her eight grandchildren: Kristen and Robert Plybon, and Caroline, Rebecca, Robert, Kellson, Mary and Lilly Tucker. Immensely proud of all of her grandchildren, she loved her family very much and they returned that love to her.



Marion will be laid to rest at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Flat Rock, North Carolina, following a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marion's memory to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.



