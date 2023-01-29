TUCKER, Joseph A. "Joe"



Joseph "Joe" A. Tucker passed away peacefully at home with his son by his side early on January 25, 2023. He was born May 21, 1929, in Winston-Salem, NC. He grew up in Asheville, NC where he attended Vance Grammar School, Hall Fletcher Jr. High, Lee Edwards High School, and Asheville-Biltmore Junior College (now the University of North Carolina - Asheville). He graduated from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. While at UNC, he met a girl, Jacqueline Leverett, whom he later married, and what a wonderful, loving wife she was for 42 years until her passing in 1995.



Joe was in the US Air Force from 1952 to 1955 where he entered as a Private and separated as a First Lieutenant. He flew as a radar operator in the then all new F-89 Scorpion Interceptor.



He later worked for the Federal government until he retired in 1995 after 35 years of service as a real estate appraiser and Programs Officer.



Joe was a man of routine and a dedicated runner, also enjoying his special lunchtime milkshake almost every day. He was known as quite a sharp dresser. Later in life, he enjoyed dancing and was active in the Atlanta Black Tie Club. He particularly enjoyed the dances where he could sport his tuxedo.



Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; and his son, Dr. J. Allan Tucker, Jr. He is survived by his loving son, David Scott Tucker (Karen); daughter-in-law, Jean Walker Tucker (Jeff Forshee); grandchildren, Rebecca Hollis Tucker (Andrew Kyser), Dr. William Allan Tucker (Dr. Megan Tucker), and Catherine Walker Tucker; and great-grandson Hudson Allan Tucker.



In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, Brookhaven, GA or to a charity or cause of your choice. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a future date. Wages and Sons, Stone Mountain.



