TUCKER, James Albert Brough



James Albert Brough Tucker, 95, passed away November 17, 2021 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He served in The United States Navy in World War II aboard The USS Cusabo. He was a man of God and member of Embry Hills Methodist Church in Tucker, GA. James was the nicest and kindest Southern gentleman, and a friend to all he met. He so proudly married the love of his life, Mary Frances Creech and loved his adopted Creech family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor O. Brough and Beatrice Bibb Brough; wife, Mary Frances Creech Brough; and brother, Harold Brough. SURVIVORS: James is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED DURING THE SERVICE, DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. MASKS ARE NOT REQUIRED BUT HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. VISITATION: Monday, November 29, 2021 at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM. FUNERAL: Monday, November 29, 2021 at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home 1:00 PM. BURIAL: Brewton Cemetery. REMEMBRANCES: Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, GA. 30417 or Tattnall Campground 2948 Jennie Station Rd., Claxton, GA 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements "Our Family Serving Your Family" "Since 1917" (912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.

