TUCKER, James



Alexander George



On May 24, 2022, James Alexander George Tucker, passed away at home in Fayetteville, Georgia, with his family by his side. He was 80 years of age. Jimmy was known to Jamaican fans as "Little Jimmy Tucker." Born in Kingston, Jamaica in 1942, he was the son of Harold Tucker and Hyacinth Dockery.



He leaves his wife of 53 years, Janet L.B. Tucker; children, Carla E. Duncan, James L.B. Tucker and Jonathan A. G. Tucker; grandchildren, Nathaniel A. Tucker, Ashli S. Tucker, Abigail L. Tucker, Isabella T. Duncan, Valentina M. Tucker and Luke T. Duncan; and sisters, Dorothy and Joyce.



Jimmy is remembered as Jamaica's Silvery Soprano and Golden Tenor, Educator, and Executive Producer of the Great Gifts of Heritage. Jimmy Tucker exemplified a life of humility, a love for mercy and justice.



A Service of Celebration will be held on Monday, June 20, 2:00 PM at the Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, 175 E. Lanier Avenue, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214. Following the service, there will be a reception in the church hall.

