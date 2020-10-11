X

Tucker, Hattie

TUCKER, Hattie Mrs. Hattie Mae Tucker of SW Atlanta passed away on October 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Maurice Maynard; 2 daughters, Marva Williams and Evelyn Selena Tucker; niece, Rhonda Releford; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and host of family and friends. Today, Public Viewing from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.

