TUCKER, Graddie Oliver

8/17/1927 to 2/19/2021

Graddie was married to JR "Dick" Tucker for 58 years. Widowed for the past 14 years. A native of Greensboro, North Carolina had lived in Georgia for 49 years. She was active in church, civic affairs, and garden clubs. The youngest of 13 siblings is survived by her sister Laura. Sons Steve (Connie) Tucker, Dale (Millie) Tucker, Lane (Natalyn) Tucker. Grandchildren are Kelly Tucker, Mark Tucker, Kristen (Kiley) Barnes, Scott (Lauren) Tucker, Brooke (Andrew) Wright, Ben Tucker, and Mitchell Tucker. Great-grandchildren Hank, Clare, Wiles and Whit Tucker. A private memorial service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Eagle Ranch, PO Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, or The American Cancer Society.

