TUCKER, Cleveland



Mr. Cleveland Tucker, 102, of Atlanta, GA. passed on January 8, 2022. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM from St. Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment will be held at Monte Vista Biblical. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA. 404-688-7073.

