1 hour ago

TUCKER, Candace Sharice

Sept. 14, 1970 - Mar. 16, 2022

Candace Sharice Tucker, age 51, of Huntsville, Alabama transitioned this life on March 16th.

Loving survivors include husband, Latorrance Savonta Tucker of Madison, AL; sons, Allison Conway Tucker, III of Sharpsburg, GA and Devon Savonta Tucker of Roswell, GA and daughter, Hailey Gabrielle Buggs of Madison, AL; mother, Wanda Gurley Thomas and father, Ronald Thomas, both of Sharpsburg, GA; mother-in-law, Shirley Gunn of Lanett, AL and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held at 11 AM Thursday, March 24th at the First Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL with Reverend James S. Miller as eulogist. Royal Funeral Home, Huntsville, AL directing. Interment will be 2 PM Saturday, March 26th at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in College Park, GA.

