Tuck, Rhina

Rhina Shaffer Tuck passed away peacefully after a brief illness on August 7, 2022. Born on August 13, 1938 to Hyman Shaffer and Sarah Glustrom Shaffer in Atlanta, GA, Rhina spent all of her life in Atlanta, except for a short stay in Rome, GA. Rhina met Leon Tuck ('zl), her husband of 64 years at a BBYO basketball game and the rest was history. Rhina was a full time mom to two wonderful sons before embarking on a career with Camp Judaea. The staff and campers became a second family to Rhina and Leon. Rhina was preceded in death by her husband Leon ('zl) and is survived by her sister Sandra (Lance) Pittman of Port Washington, NY. She is also survived by her children Stuart (Helene) and Sam (Allyson); her beloved five grandchildren, Jonathan, Anna, Ilene, Leah and Nolan; and a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Rhina was known for her funny and honest commentary, which was always given with love. She had many groups of friends from different times in her life and enjoyed her frequent Grady High School get togethers. Rhina also looked forward to her weekly mahjong games with close friends. But by far, her favorite past time was spending time with and occasionally worrying about her five grandchildren. Her spunk and unfiltered wit will be missed by all who loved her. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Camp Judaea. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

