Tuck, Reuben

TUCK, III, Reuben McDaniel "Dan"



Aged 58, died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home in Phuket, Thailand on August 31, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1962, in Madison, Georgia.



He grew up in Atlanta, where he attended public schools and The Westminster Schools; he attended All Saints Episcopal Church. Dan graduated from Berry Academy in Rome, Georgia and went on to earn a degree from the University of Georgia in the field of communications.



He traveled to Asia soon after graduation and lived in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and most recently, Phuket, Thailand. Across Asia, he worked as a voice artist for major broadcasting companies, as well as a journalist, editor and standup comedian.



He and Normandy Lynn Madden, of Richmond, Virginia were married July 12, 2003 at Heritage Hall in Madison.



Dan is survived by his wife, Normandy, as well as his sister, Elisabeth Tuck Rose, his mother, Penelope Irby (Tuck) Lyle, his stepfather, Robert F. Lyle, and several stepbrothers and cousins.

