TUCK, Renwick Dean



Renwick Dean Tuck, age 53, of Acworth, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Marietta, GA. Renwick Dean spent his early life in Smyrna, GA and attended Argyle Elementary school, Nash Middle School and Campbell High School. He is survived by his mother, Celia C. Hays Caldwell (Kenneth); his sister, Krista Lynn Dunn; his brother, M. Lee Tuck and sister-in-law, Victoria Tuck; his nephews, Jacob Tuck, Taylor Dunn (Savanna Grace), Alex Tuck, Nicholas Tuck and Andrew Tuck; his niece, Madison Dunn; his stepdaughter, Anastazjia Ray; and his great-niece, Summer Dunn. He is also survived by many cousins, and dear friends. He is predeceased by his father, Marston H. Tuck; and his brother-in-law, Billy G. Dunn. Renwick Dean's hobby interest was Science Fiction. He was an avid reader, his favorite author being J. R. R. Tolkien. During his teen yeas he devoured Tolkien's writings. He continued his love reading throughout his life. Dean was instrumental in the early days of Fantasy Fair and Dragon Con. He lived to make people smile and laugh with his antics and jokes. He hunted for unique gifts for friends and family members. He will be remembered for his generosity, empathy and humor. His friends said he was "the best friend anyone could have." He worked as security for Atlanta SE Fairgrounds, and in Tech Support and Customer Service for various companies, including Delta and Best Buy. A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held on a later date.

