TUCK, Leon



Leon Tuck passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 26, 2021. Leon was born on May 23, 1932 to Libby Kantor Tuck and Joseph Tuck. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elsie, and his brother, Bobby. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Rhina Shaffer Tuck; brother, Albert Tuck of Birmingham; sons: Stuart (Helene) and Sam (Allyson); and grandchildren: Jonathan, Anna, Ilene, Leah and Nolan.



Leon was storyteller extraordinaire, never met a stranger and was loved by all. He knew all there was to know about Atlanta and would share his knowledge with anyone. His grandchildren and love of Congregation Shearith Israel brought him the greatest joy.



A private funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 30th and can be viewed via Zoom. Shiva will be observed on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 at the home of Rhina Tuck at 1423 Biltmore Drive, Atlanta, GA 30329, from 6-8 PM. Donations can be made to Congregation Shearith Israel, 1180 University Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. To view the livestream link and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

