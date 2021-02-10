TSIROPOULOS, Kathryn Routsos



Mrs. Kathryn Routsos Tsiropoulos passed away peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born in Atlanta to Themistocles and Victoria Stephens Routsos. After graduating from Napsonian School, she worked as a secretary for Scientific Atlanta and 3M Corporation. Kathryn married Andrew Tsiropoulos of Charleston, South Carolina. She was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta.



Kathryn was one of the most loving, Southern belles you would ever have the pleasure to know. She was an avid Atlanta history buff, loved Gone with the Wind and all things about the history of The Fox Theater. She loved to read, crochet, and spend time talking with friends and family about any topic. Anyone having the pleasure of talking with Kathryn always felt embraced and amazed such a person touched their lives. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Arthur and Gina Tsiropoulos and grandson Drew Tsiropoulos. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Spero Peppas of Dunwoody, nephew Thomas Alexander, nephew Stephen and his wife Celeste Alexander, and great-nephew Ian Alexander. Funeral services are scheduled at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, on Friday, February 12, at 11:00am, with interment at Greenwood Cemetery following. The Family thanks you all for your love, prayers, and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's memory may be made to The Atlanta History Center or The Fox Theater, Atlanta.



