TRUSSELL, Eva



Eva Katherine (Jindra) Trussell passed away on July 22, 2023. Eva was born on January 28, 1946, on a farm in Montgomery, Minnesota, to Edward W. and Tillie E. Jindra. She first attended a county school and then primary and secondary schools in Montgomery. She graduated in 1967 from the College of Saint Theresa in Winona, Minnesota. In 1982, Eva received a Masters Degree in Human Resource Development from Georgia State University. She married Charles "Ronnie" Trussell on June 30, 1976. Their son, Robert, passed away on December 12, 2005.



Eva taught elementary school at Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Montgomery, MN, from 1967 to 1970. After she relocated to Georgia in 1970, she was employed by Georgia State University until her retirement as Director of Continuing Education in 2002. She and her husband were married for forty-seven years and resided in Newnan, Georgia, until the time of her death.



She is survived by her husband, Ronnie; one brother, Art and his wife Jean; and numerous nephews, nieces, and their families in Minnesota and Alabama. The funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City, Georgia on November 28 at 11:00 AM. Funeral preparation was made by McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Shepherds of the Meek," c/o Holy Trinity Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



The service will be live streamed on November 28 at 11:00 AM. Eastern at www.holytrinityptc.org.



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