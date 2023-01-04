ajc logo
Scott A. Trump, age 48 of Decatur, Georgia passed away on January 1, 2023 in his residence after a very short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born December 17, 1974 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Richard A. and Faye T. (Snyder) Trump. Scott was a 1992 graduate of Reading Senior High School where he excelled in the music program. He was Drum Major his senior year and played saxophone in jazz band and orchestra. Scott received his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science with a minor in Pre-Law from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Scott always enjoyed telling everyone he was a partial owner of the Green Bay Packers as he proudly owned 2 shares of stock. He enjoyed hiking, cooking, travelling, softball and playing pool, and just being with family and friends. Scott was a Marketing Coordinator and held a Real Estate (GA) license for Avison Young, Atlanta office where his co-workers were like family. Scott is survived by his parents, Richard A. and Faye T. (Snyder) Trump, Wyomissing, PA; sister-in-law, Kristin Trump, MD; and nieces, Amanda P. and Tricia L. Trump, Barberton, OH; godparents, Gerald and Evelyn Stepp, Wyomissing, PA; aunts and uncles, Barry and Lynda Trump, Exeter, PA, Raymond and Shirley Stocker, Wyomissing, PA, Kevin and Jacqueline Kremp Mohnton, PA, Ronald Kohler, Mt. Gretna, PA; his good friend, Colby Hawkins, Flat Rock, AL; and his furbaby, Bingley. Scott was preceded in death by his brother, Michael A. Trump; his grandparents, Herbert and Shirley Kohler, Robert and Betty Trump; and also his furbaby, Darcy of only a few days. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. John's Gernant's Church, 12 Gernant's Church Road, Leesport, PA 19533. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM noon, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Avison Young, located at 1230 Peachtree St. NE #3400, Atlanta, GA 30309. A separate celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM noon, on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. John's Gernant's Church, located at 12 Gernant's Church Road, Leesport, PA 19533. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Decatur, GA 30033.




