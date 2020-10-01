

TRUKENBROD, Robert Benson





Robert Benson Trukenbrod 74, aka Bob, Truck, Trucky, Padre, died peacefully at home with his family at his side September 29, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by the family and friends he loved so much. Bob's life may have been cut short, but he touched the hearts of many while he was with us.



Bob always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. Bob's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Bob's kind spirit, love of travel and zest for life will live on through them.



He is survived by his loving partner Peg, his loving children Stephanie (Jason), Katie (Joe), and Gretchen, loving stepchildren Dave, Stacey, David, Heather (Todd), Siblings Bill (Joan), Ani (Ty), twin brother Tom (Ro), and Lee, grandchildren Haley, Jade, Jared, Sloan, and Jane.



A small private funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, at St Dunstan Episcopal Church.



In lieu of flowers, as Bob would say, give someone you love a hug or make a donation to: St Dunstan Episcopal Church Outreach, Livestrong, or Parkinson's Disease.





