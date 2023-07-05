TRUJILLO, Marie Frances



Marie Frances Trujillo, age 80, of Stone Mountain and Decatur, GA, passed away on June 26, 2023. The family will receive visitors at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 6-8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church.





Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral