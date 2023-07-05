Trujillo, Marie

TRUJILLO, Marie Frances

Marie Frances Trujillo, age 80, of Stone Mountain and Decatur, GA, passed away on June 26, 2023. The family will receive visitors at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 6-8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church.




