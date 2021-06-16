Truitt, Dorothy

ajc logo
Dorothy Mae Truitt of Atlanta, GA passed away on June 11, 2021. Her Homegoing Service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Due to COVID; Private Ceremony for Immediate Family only. Interment Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memory to her daughter, Dora Partridge; sons, Vincent and Dexter Truitt; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




