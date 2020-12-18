Trowbridge, C. Gene

X

Dr. C. Gene Trowbridge, Retired Professor of Chemistry at Emory University, age 90, died December 11, 2020 at his home where he and his late wife, Nancy, raised their children, Scott (Jane), Sue (Bob) and Sarah (Craig). He is survived by his twin brother, Glenn (Ann) and sister, Alice (Don) and his granddaughter, Maria (Jason) and grandson, Eric (Courtney). He was a loving father, consummate scientist and a pillar of strength in our family. Donations may be made to ACS (American Chemical Society). Memorial pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, Scottdale, GA.

