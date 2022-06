TROUT, Herbert & Mitzi



In Memoriam



Herbert E. Trout, January 8, 1931 to January 10, 2021



Mitzi H. Trout, August 6, 1936 to April 19, 2021



We honor their memory and they are forever in our hearts. Service at 11 AM, on June 24, 2022, at:



The First Presbyterian Church 302 East Madison Ave. Iola, KS 66749. 620-365-3481



Rev. Danial Davis



Interment at Highland Cemetery



1800 N Cottonwood St. Iola, KS, 66749. 620-365-4935