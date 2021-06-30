TROUP-MCGUIRE, Barbara Jean



The homegoing celebration in loving memory of Mrs. Barbara Jean Troup-McGuire will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way, Lithonia, GA 30058. Bishop Miles E. Fowler, Pastor. Pastor Ryan Hughley, Officiant. Bishop Carlton Mathis, Eulogist. The interment will be held at Albert-McGuire Cemetery, Giles Road, Lithonia, GA 30058. A public viewing will be held for Mrs. Troup-McGuire on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Ammer Parlor at Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main Street, Lithonia, GA 30058. Mrs. Barbara Troup- McGuire leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Lashanda (Bishop Carlton) Mathis and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main Street, Lithonia, GA 30058.



