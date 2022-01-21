TROTTER, Jennie C.



Jennie C. Trotter (April 17, 1948-January 14, 2022) transitioned from this earthly plane. Jennie was the founding Executive Director of Wholistic Stress Control Institute which she founded in 1984 in response to the Missing and Murdered Children Crisis in Atlanta. She was also a Qigong master and student of Spring Forest Qi Gong. Jennie Trotter was a light worker and love engine. She was born in Brooklyn, New York to Madeline and Theodor Cook. We honor and celebrate Jennie's legacy as a community leader, spiritual leader and servant, a healer, joy beamer, wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.



Jennie Trotter is survived by her husband James "Jim" Trotter, daughter Saun-Toy Trotter (Jaron Browne) and son James R. Trotter (Teerica Trotter).Her sisters, Regina, Ella and Claudia, grandchildren Moses, Yasriyyah, Jikayla, Uri, Isaiah, Ishae, Chalice, Shahyem and Zeydah and many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, colleagues and beloved friends and community. She was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Tracey and her youngest son Russell T. Trotter.



Viewing, Friday January 21 Murray Brothers 1-6.



Private Funeral Services, Saturday, January 22.



Celebration of Life Memorial April 2022 (tbd).



In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be sent to the WHOLISTIC STRESS CONTROL INSTITUTE to honor her love and legacy of healing.



Tax deductible Donations can received as follows:



- [ ] Check or Money Order payable to Wholistic Stress Control Institute, P.O. Box 42481, Atlanta, GA 30311.



- [ ] PayPal to wsci@wholistic1.com - [ ] www.wholistic1.com by clicking the "donate" button at the top of the page menu bar. Payments can be made via debit or credit card.



