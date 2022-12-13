TRIVETT, David



David Wayne Trivett, 67, of Jonesborough passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley C. (Chad) and Mary Louise Trivett, Kingsport. Maternal grandparents, Clifford R.(Boney) and Leona Routh, Kingsport. Paternal grandparents, Arley and Evelyn Trivett, Johnson City.



David is survived by his best friend and wife of 44 years, Nancy Huffine. He adored his only daughter Leslie MacLucas, her husband John, and as he called her "his amazing granddaughter" Isla Caroline. He loved being called "Baba." He loved his sister, Jane Trivett-Presley and wife, Christal, Abingdon. Special brother-in-law and sister-in law, Dennis and Katie Huffine, Jonesborough.



David grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School, class of 1973. He attended East Tennessee State University and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering. He worked for Western Electric (Atlanta) and Bell Labs (Chicago). David's career resumed in the Atlanta area with Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent Technologies in RTAC Tech Support and as RTAC Tech Manager. He received the rare designation DMTS, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. He transitioned to Sales Rep and retired from Lucent Technologies after a 26 year career. He worked a few years for Windsteam (Atlanta) before returning home to Tennessee.



David lived life to the fullest. He loved being with family, most especially his granddaughter. He would spend all day grilling something special to share with his family. He worked the family garden and grew an array of hot peppers he shared with cherished friends and family. He had extensive musical knowledge and a great appreciation of many musicians, especially Miles Davis. He read hundreds of books on American History figures, the Revolutionary War and Civil War. He enjoyed target shooting with his buddies and spending time with close friends. He served on several church committees and was president of his neighborhood HOA. David's family and friends will miss him greatly and have lost the brightest light in their gatherings.



Aside from his larger than life personality, he was generous and certainly a man of faith. He always said he was proof God had a sense of humor. He attended Crosspoint Church and was a member of Eden United Methodist Church, Jonesborough.



A Celebration of a Life Well-Lived will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN, 37604. Visitation is from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM and David's celebration of life is from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crosspoint Church, 111 Conley Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.



Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Trivett family. (423) 610-7171.

