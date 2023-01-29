TRIPPE, Walter Robert "Bob"



Age 82, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away on January 15, 2023. Bob was born on February 11, 1940 in Macon, GA, to parents Walter and Mary Trippe (Rudisill). He enjoyed fishing, photography and teaching the guitar. Bob was an avid music lover and enjoyed all genres of music but had a special place in his heart for blue grass. He played in bands while in high school, college and throughout his mid-fifties. Bob was a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a member of the SAE fraternity. He served in the United States Coast Guard from February of 1964 until August of 1970. For 37 years, Bob was employed by Chubb & Son and retired as the vice president and Tampa branch manager. Survivors include his loving wife, Dianne A. Trippe, of Clearwater, FL; children, Caroline Barndt, Katherine "Katy" Trippe, and Sanders Trippe; stepsons, Brent A. Baars and Michael K. Harden; sister, Anne Trippe Moon; granddaughters, Rachel and Laura Barndt; grandson, Augustus "Gus" Trippe; niece, Maria Johnson; and nephew, Jim Johnson. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.nationalcremation.com for updates. Contributions can be made to the American Red Cross.

