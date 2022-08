TRICHE, Shana



A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.



Please join us as we celebrate the life of Shana Yvonne Triche on Friday August 12, 2022 at 11 AM. Services will be held at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd Atlanta, GA 30331. Flowers may be sent to Elizabeth Baptist Church.



"Shana, your memory is a treasure for you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."