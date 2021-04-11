TRENT, Jr., Henry Gibson



Henry Gibson Trent, Jr., age 93, passed away April 2, 2021. He was born in Knoxville, TN, August 26, 1927, and was the only child of Henry G. Trent, Sr. of Knoxville, TN and Katherine Cooper Brabson of Greeneville, TN, whom he was preceded in death.



Also preceded in death by the love of his life, wife, Sophie Shadow Trent.



Henry is survived by his 2 sons, Henry, and William (Lora) and their 3 children, William, Sophie and Joseph all of Atlanta, GA.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Etowah, TN.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

