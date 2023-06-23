TRAYLOR, Annie Dera Haynes
Ms. Annie Dera Haynes Traylor passed away Wednesday at Piedmont Newnan.
She was born March 13, 1942 in Troup County, Georgia.
Ms. Traylor was a faithful and active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Curtis Shelton, Jr.; brother, James; sister, Glossie Mae Davis; and an array of relatives and friends.
The Service will be Friday at 11:00 AM in the Sanctuary of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Pastor Raphael Warnock will officiate. Interment will follow at Wehadkee Baptist Church, LaGrange.
The public viewing will be in the Chapel of Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home on Thursday from 2:00 - 7:00 PM.
The excellent care of Ms. Traylor is being provided by Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home - La Grange
100 Corporate Plaza Drive
LaGrange, GA
30241
https://www.lakesdunsonrobertson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral