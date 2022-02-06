Trawick, Margaret

TRAWICK (GHEESLING), Margaret Evelyn



The heavenly Father took Margaret Evelyn Gheesling Trawick to paradise January 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William George "Bill" Trawick, her parents, and her sister Jane Ann Deaton of Columbus, Georgia. She is survived by her sons Charles (Susan) of Tucker, Georgia, Robert (Sabra) of Cary, North Carolina, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her niece Ann Deaton Redding (Dickey) of Selma, Alabama. On this earth she had delighted in the companionship of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; she departed peacefully, looking forward eagerly to a reunion with her own parents and her husband.



Margaret was born on May 30, 1927 in Norwood, Georgia to Esther Parham and William Cornelius "WC" Gheesling. She grew up near Camak, Georgia and exceled as a student in the Warren County public schools and became a life-long advocate for education, achieving a Bachelor's in chemistry and mathematics at Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville (now Georgia College), a Master of Religious Education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY, and a Master's in Library Science at Emory University. She taught mathematics in the Atlanta Public School system before her children were born. When they were older, for 21 years she was head librarian at Sequoyah High School (now Sequoyah Middle) in DeKalb County. She successfully inspired her children and grandchildren to pursue college and advanced degrees.



Throughout her life, Margaret was a devout Christian and faithful churchgoer. She was a long-time member of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and then First Baptist Church of Decatur where she served as a deacon. In her later years she joined Smoke Rise Baptist of Stone Mountain.



A meticulous planner and budget manager, Margaret enabled the family to take vacations throughout North America. In retirement Bill and Margaret continued to travel, taking educational trips around the US, and to Europe and China.



Margaret was an accomplished cook and entertainer who loved preparing delicious meals for friends and family. She and Bill moved to the Park Springs retirement community in 2006 where she enjoyed the company of many neighbors, friends, and visitors.



Margaret will be honored at a memorial service February 12 at Smoke Rise Baptist Church of Stone Mountain. Visitation with the family will start at 10 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087.



