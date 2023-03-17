X

Travis, Harris

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TRAVIS, Rev. Dr. Harris

Counting it "all joy," the beloved Rev. Dr. Harris T. Travis transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Sneads, Florida, on December 25, 1933, he was the second of ten children born to the late Otis Theodore and Mabel Webster Travis. At his passing, Rev. Dr. Harris T. Travis was enjoying retirement with his beautiful wife Georgia of 51 years, after serving as Senior Pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Marietta from 1992 through 2015. He will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren, in-laws, and church family. Dr. Travis served as Vice President of Academic Affairs at the Southern Polytechnic State University, Marietta, GA from 1982 to his retirement in 1998. Prior to that he taught at Purdue University, Lafayette, IN, where he rose from the rank of Assistant Professor to full Professor and Department Chairperson. From 1960 to 1972, he worked at the Naval Avionics Facility in Indianapolis, IN as an Engineer, Project Engineer, Staff Engineer and Supervisory Engineer. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street, Marietta, GA 30060. Professional Services entrusted to Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home, 473 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

NOTE: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Service will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 AM Interment: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Zion Baptist Academy at below link: https://zionbaptistacademy.org/pages/donations

Funeral Home Information

Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home - Marietta

473 Lawrence Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.hanley-shelton.com

