TRAVIS, Fred E.



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Fred E. Travis, of Atlanta, GA, will be Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11:00AM at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph D Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310; Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 2:00PM-6:00PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.



