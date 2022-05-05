ajc logo
X

Travis, Frank

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TRAVIS, Frank E.

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Frank E. Travis, of Atlanta, GA, will be Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11:00AM at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph D.. Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310; Interment- Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 2:00PM-6:00PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Wood, Stephanie
Park, Merrie
Barker, Merriam
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top