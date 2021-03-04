Traver, Susan

TRAVER (WIGTON), Susan



On Saturday, February 27, 2021, Susan Wigton Traver, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister went to be with her Lord and Savior after struggling with lung issues. Susan was born December 30, 1945 in Miami, FL to the late



Dr. & Mrs. John H. and Roberta P. Wigton. She grew up in Swarthmore, PA.



Susan and her husband, Warren Lee Traver moved to Savannah, GA in 1980. Susan was an active member of St John's Episcopal Church where she was a member of the "Sensational Seven". She was a member of



The Junior League of Savannah and Chairperson of the 1984 Historic Savannah Foundation Designers' Showcase. The family was a member of The Oglethorpe Club, the Savannah Yacht Club and the Landings Club. She enjoyed playing



team tennis, bridge and entertaining many friends.



She graduated from Sullins College, Bristol VA and continued her education with a BSEd degree from the University of Oklahoma. Upon graduation, she began her teaching career in Philadelphia, PA and taught elementary school in Savannah for many years.



As a young girl, she was an AAU nationally ranked swimmer with the



Vesper Boat Club of Philadelphia, PA. She enjoyed vacationing with family and friends in the US Virgin Islands.



Susan was predeceased by daughter Perry Smith (Cam) Marshall. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Warren Lee Traver; son, Stewart Wigton (Gisela) Traver; stepdaughter, Dorothy Traver (Philip) Walker; grandchildren, McLain Marshall, Hanan Marshall, Bennett Marshall, Camden Craft, Dillon Traver, Lila Walker, and Charlie Walker. She is also survived by her brother, John (Lynn) Wigton, and sisters, Patricia (Jeffrey) Innis and Cynthia (Cooper) Mills and 5 nieces and nephews.



A private family internment service is planned. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial donation to St John's Church, in Susan's name, or to your favorite charity.



