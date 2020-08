TRAMMELL, Charles Charles Wayne Trammell, 79, of Moreland, passed away August 5, 2020. Graveside services will be 6:30 PM, Tuesday, August 11, at Luthersville (GA) Cemetery. Friends may visit McKibben Funeral Home in Hogansville, from 10 AM until 5 PM, Tuesday. A complete obituary is available and condolences may be expressed at; www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com