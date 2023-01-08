Trammell, Catherine

TRAMMELL (DASCH), Catherine



Catherine Dasch Trammell, formerly of Hoschton, GA, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 in McKinney TX. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 2, 1946, to Morgan Vernon Dasch and Beatrice Jeanne Milbourne Dasch. She was married to the love of her life, Ken Trammell for 55 wonderful years. They were the proud parents of one child, Timothy Trammell. Being guardian and raising her two younger sisters, Dot and Ann, through college was one of her proudest moments. She was a member of the Saint Pius (Atlanta) High School class of 1964 and attended South Florida University. With her failing health, it was decided to move to an assisted living facility in McKinney, TX for better care. Prior to her death, she fell and fractured her spine which contributed to her death. Survivors include her husband, O. Kenneth Trammell (McKinney, TX); son, Timothy Neal Trammell (Hoschton, GA); sisters, Mary Dorothy Yount / husband, Gregory (Simpsonsville, SC), Ann Dasch (Tacoma Wa); nephews, Christopher Yount (Acworth, GA), Jeffery Yount (Tacoma, WA), Alden Allport (Tacoma, WA); and niece, Claire Allport (Tacoma, WA). Per her wishes, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

