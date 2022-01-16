TRAMMELL, Carolyn



Carolyn White Trammell ,92, of Hampton, GA passed away on January 13, 2022. Funeral service will be held, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the chapel. Dr. Rick Long officiating. Interment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 AM-1 PM before the service. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Hoyt Trammell. Survivors include daughters, Kay Shelnutt, Jonesboro, GA, Tracy (Alan) Gibby, Hampton, GA, Kerry Trammell, Forest Park, GA; son Barry (Karen) Trammell, Fayetteville, GA; grandchildren Katie (Brook) Collins, Blair (Josh) Reynolds, Jason (Shannon) Trammell, Madison (Ryan) Albright, Jennifer (Clint) Purcell, Megan (AJay) Vazquez; great-grandchildren Mack Collins, Jake Collins, Jackson Purcell, Coleman Purcell, Brooklyn Vazquez, James Albright, Luke Reynolds, Joshua Reynolds; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southern Grace Hospice, McDonough, GA. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA in charge of arrangements. 770-961-2828,



www.thomasscroggsfuneraldirectors.com.



