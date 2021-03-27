Trail, Judy

TRAIL (TOWNS), Judy Carlene



Judy Carlene Towns Trail passed away peacefully at home in Smyrna, Georgia on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Joe Buckner officiating. Judy was born on March 17th, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia to Irene Delilah Melton and Carl M. Towns. She was preceded in death by her parents and elder sister, whom shared the same birthday, Patricia Baggett.



Judy graduated from Russell High School in 1959 and went on to study Bookkeeping. Judy met her soulmate, William "Billy" Edward Trail, Jr. and they were married on July 30, 1960. They celebrated the births of one daughter and two sons. Judy was a stay-at-home "Mama". Then she pursued her career, until she became a stay at home "Nana". Her family was Judy's life. Until together again, they will miss her deeply but cherish their memories of the many traditional holiday gatherings. Judy was a loving, caring, beautiful and stylishly outgoing woman. She enjoyed shopping, decorating and gardening. She was a great cook known for her exceptional fried chicken.



She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William Edward Trail Jr.; daughter Jodie Morton (Steve); sons Garry Trail and Todd Trail (Tessa); grandchildren Tyler Trail (Johana), Steven Trail, Justin Trail, Tanner Trail, Sarah Morton, Tayla Trail, Tristen Trail; step-grandchild Allison Morton; great step-grandchild A.J. Morton; brother-in-law Bobby Baggett; niece Carlene Lee (Terry); grandniece Heather Taylor (Brent); great grandniece Amelia Taylor.



"Goodnight, I love you, see you in the morning."



The family will greet friends at the funeral home (1130 Whitlock Ave. Marietta) on Sunday, March 28 from 4 to 6 PM.

