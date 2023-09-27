Trace, Barbara

TRACE (RIDEN), Barbara "June"



Barbara "June" Riden Trace, 93, passed away on September 23, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family members. The fourth child of Claude C. Riden and Allene Malcom Riden, June was born on July 30, 1930, in Madison, Georgia. She was a talented basketball player and stellar student during her school years. After graduating from high school, she moved to Atlanta and attended business college. While in Atlanta, she met her husband, Walter E. Trace, and they married in Madison, Georgia, on June 24, 1950. A year later, June and her husband moved to Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, her husband's hometown, where they welcomed their five children, and she enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother. In 1962, the family moved to Marietta, Georgia, where June resided until her death. She took great delight in raising her son and four daughters, shepherding them to their many activities and making dear, lifelong friends in the community. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She spent most of her time with her family, and her home was a constant hub for casual and formal gatherings. Every holiday was hosted by June; she readily and regularly displayed classic southern hospitality by opening her home and welcoming anyone who needed a place to spend a holiday. She traveled extensively with family members throughout the United Stated and abroad. In addition to her love of travel, she was a devoted Braves fan (through good times and difficult years), an avid reader, a seamstress, and took interest in current events and politics. She was a devout Baptist throughout her life and appreciated all the blessings she received, as well as leaning on the Lord during times of adversity. All who knew her would describe her as a strong and independent woman. June is survived by her four daughters, Jan LeMay (Dan, deceased), Andrea Whitfield, Barbara Bowling (Doug), Tina Johnson (Philip); grandchildren, Craig LeMay, Grant Whitfield (Lauren), Brad Whitfield, Lindsey Johnson (Tommy), Lisa Christopher (Russell), Branson Bowling (Corinne); great-grandchildren, Elissa Grey Weaver, Maddox Perry, Caroline Whitfield, Graham Whitfield, Emma Christopher, Olivia Christopher; her brother, Benjamin M. Riden, Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter Trace; parents, Claude C. Riden and Allene Malcom Riden; son, Stephen Andrew Trace; brothers, James C. Riden, Victor B. Riden II; and sister, Sara Riden Lyle. The family will receive visitors on September 30, 2023, at 10:30 AM, followed by an 11:30 AM service in the chapel of Mayes-Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, Marietta, Georgia. Following the Marietta service, a graveside service and interment will be held at Bostwick Memorial Cemetery, in Bostwick, Georgia. Donations can be made to Tranquility Kennesaw Mountain Hospice Care, 475 Dickson Avenue NW, Marietta, Georgia 30064.



