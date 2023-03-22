TOZZER, Newell



Ellen Newell Bryan Tozzer, a fifth-generation Atlanta native, died at home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Her maternal great-grandfather was Judge George Hillyer, Mayor of Atlanta, and her maternal great-great-grandfather was Alfred Holt Colquitt, U.S. Senator and Governor of Georgia. Her paternal great-grandfather was General William Ambrose Wright, for fifty years Comptroller of the State of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Billy" Wright Bryan, Jr.; and parents, Ellen Hillyer Newell Bryan and William Wright Bryan of Atlanta, Cleveland, Sea Island, and Clemson, South Carolina.



Newell was born in Atlanta at Piedmont Hospital, fourth in a line of six Ellens. Her mother's father, Alfred Colquitt Newell, told her father, "You may name her Ellen, but she'll always be called Newell." She always was.



Newell attended E. Rivers Elementary, and Washington Seminary in the Class of 1951. She graduated from Sweet Briar College, in History, and its Junior Year Abroad program in Tours and Paris. She attended the Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University for one year, studying History. After working in Cleveland, Ohio, she taught American History, including Georgia History, for two years at the Westminster Girls' School.



A lifelong Atlantan, who cared deeply about her city and history, Newell grew up living on Peachtree Road. Her father rose from reporter to Editor of the Atlanta Journal, later Managing Editor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He received the Medal of Freedom from President Dwight D. Eisenhower for his reporting of D-Day and the invasion of France. Her mother, Ellen Hillyer Newell Bryan was a devoted, life-long Girl Scout. Newell grew up with all the children of her mother's "sewing circle," a tight knit group who actually never sewed together. Similarly, she raised Brent and Ellen with an abundance of bogus "Aunts" and "Uncles," or fictional kin, whose affection and humor became more significant following her former husband's death.



Newell married Brent A. Tozzer, Jr., of Shaker Heights, Ohio. After having children, Brent and Ellen, they returned to Atlanta together in 1964. They divorced in 1970. After completing her Master's degree in History at Georgia State, she worked for the Historic Preservation Division, in the DNR under Governor Jimmy Carter. For five years she created special publications and gave tours for the Atlanta Journal and Atlanta Constitution, now the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with Pat LaHatte's Promotions Department.



Trying new ventures, she created tours for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, and clerked at the Orient Express gift shop. In 1980, she started work in Health Education with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and after her year appointment, was one of two out of a thousand to be reappointed, despite a Reduction in Force. In the rest of her career at CDC, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), she was a writer/editor and systems analyst.



Newell retired in 1998, upon the death of her mother, Ellen Hillyer Newell Bryan, a/k/a, "Mrs. FullInCharge" of "Bryan's Burlesque." She remained active. Together with Anne Hale and others, she started the Sweet Briar Living Room Learning group in Atlanta, modeled after a program in Cleveland which her mother enjoyed. They met at her house at first, and later at the Atlanta History Center.



Newell was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church, and coordinated its Sunday Callers group for many years. She was a member of Atlanta Junior League, the 19th Century History Class, the Colonial Dames, the Piedmont Driving Club, and the Bridges across Atlanta organization. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, like her mother. She was a member of the Board of Historic Oakland Foundation, and loved attending programs at that site. At the Atlanta History Center, she interviewed participants in the Veterans History Project. She loved vacations at her family's cottage on Sea Island, traveling with friends, hosting family gatherings, cats and dogs, and later, joining water aerobics at Second Ponce DeLeon Baptist. As she stayed closer to her home, she appreciated great nurse assistants, conversations, and grandchildren.



She is survived by her sister, Mary Lane Bryan Sullivan (John, deceased) of Washington, DC, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio and Atlanta, Georgia; son, Brent Tozzer (Elizabeth); daughter, Ellen Tozzer Smith (Powell); grandchildren, Ellen Virginia Smith, Mamie Elizabeth Smith, Asa Powell Smith, and Wright Tozzer; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Her memorial service is at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023. A small graveside interment service with family is scheduled earlier at Historic Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to All Saints Episcopal Church, Atlanta History Center, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, Historic Oakland Foundation, or Sweet Briar College.



