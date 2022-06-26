TOY, Olive McIntosh



Olive McIntosh Toy of Atlanta, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home on June 18, 2022. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Newsome McIntosh and Thomas James McIntosh of Hartsville, SC. She was born March 14, 1925, graduated from Bishopville, SC High School in 1942 and Winthrop College in 1945 with a BS in Biology and General Science. She taught high school in SC and NC.



She met her future husband, Rogers B. Toy, Jr. when he was on assignment with Carrier Air Conditioning in Hartsville, SC. After their courtship they married on September 3, 1949 and in 1950 they were transferred back to Atlanta where Rogers had grown up. They had 47 blessed years of marriage that unfortunately ended with Rogers dying in an accident at the home in 1996.



Olive leaves behind two children, Elizabeth T. Chadwick and Rogers B. Toy, III; and a grandson, Benjamin S. Chadwick, his wife Claire, and her two great-grandchildren, Beatrice and Kelly Chadwick. She also leaves behind her ex-son-in-law, Sterling Chadwick; and her sister-in-law; three nephews and one niece from North Carolina. Her family was very important to Olive.



Her other great interests were gardening and her spiritual life. She enjoyed working in her garden at her home where she resided for 56 years. She was a very active member of the Rose Garden Club and served as president in 1956 and 1965. She was tapped to be the first President of the Fulton County Federation of Garden Clubs in 1966 and served as the President of the Atlanta Flower Show Association from 1960 to 1963.



Olive became very involved in Rogers' family church, St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she served on numerous committees, President of St. Teresa's Circle, and taught Sunday school. In 1976 she became a member of the Daughters of the King at St. Luke's and went on to serve as the Diocesan President of the DOK from 1985 to 1988. She hosted a bible study group at her home for many years. This group was the founding inspiration for the St. Luke's Soup kitchen which has now become Crossroad Community Ministries.



Olive and Rogers loved to entertain and open their home up to friends from their various church and social groups. She was a gracious hostess and an expert flower arranger. In 2019 Olive decided to move to St. Anne's Terrace, where she made many friends and enjoyed eating in the Dining Room and playing Bingo. She was elated when her grandson and his family after years in Washington, DC returned to Atlanta where they purchased and renovated the home she loved.



The family thanks Personal Care, Inc, Aberdeen Place Hospice, and the caregivers who provided amazing care in her last days: Sandra Fulton-Pryce, Dedra Kimbro, Zena Green and Jan Champion.



Olive's funeral will be on July 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with a reception following in the Budd Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or to Crossroads Community Ministries at the same address.



