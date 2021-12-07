TOWNSEND, Louisette M.



It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of Louisette Townsend of Sandy Springs on November 28, 2021. She was born February 20, 1937 in Montreal and lived in Atlanta since 1978. She was predeceased by her husband Charles W. Townsend III and is survived by her daughter Tiffany Kent and husband Jeff, son Keith Townsend and wife Anne, grandchildren Allison, Steven, and Brian Kent and Ella Townsend. She rejoices now, playing bridge and other games joining the love of her life, Charles Townsend, and her Savior in eternal paradise. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 13 at 10:30 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods at SPSMW.org.



