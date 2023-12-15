Obituaries

Townsend, John

File photo
File photo
Dec 15, 2023

TOWNSEND, John Timothy

Age 61 of Powder Springs, passed away December 10, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 18, 2:00 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel, Austell.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.davisstruempf.com

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