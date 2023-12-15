TOWNSEND, John Timothy
Age 61 of Powder Springs, passed away December 10, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 18, 2:00 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel, Austell.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
TOWNSEND, John Timothy
Age 61 of Powder Springs, passed away December 10, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 18, 2:00 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel, Austell.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA
30106
https://www.davisstruempf.com